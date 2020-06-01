Crews search for missing hiker near Cle Elum

Rio Barber by Rio Barber

CLE ELUM, Wash. — Search and rescue crews are looking for a missing hiker near Cle Elum.

The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an overdue hiker on Saturday, May 30 around 7:30 p.m.

24-year-old Marcus Carroll from Redmond, Wash. was hiking alone in the area of Peoh Point off Forest Service Road 3350 near Cle Elum.

He was last heard from around 5 p.m. and his truck was found at the access road to the viewpoint.

Carroll is believed to be wearing a navy hooded windbreaker with khaki pants.

Kittitas County Search and Rescue is being assisted by King County Search and Rescue and Kittitas County Fire District 7.

Carroll is an employed firefighter for Snohomish County Fire District 7 and North County Fire & EMS. Both agencies are also assisting with family support and search efforts.

Forest Service Road 3350-114 is closed to the public and anyone with information is asked to call Kittcom at (509) 925-8534.

Comments

comments