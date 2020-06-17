Crews trying to determine if I-82 EB closure due to sinkhole will be longterm

ZILLAH, Wash. — A state transportation official said crews are trying to determine how long I-82 eastbound will be closed near Zillah due to a large sinkhole that damaged part of the highway.

Summer Derrey, a spokesperson for the Washington State Department of Transportation, said water from a broken pipe caused severe erosion that created a sinkhole in the median, which caused damage underneath a section of the road. She said the sinkhole is 15 feet deep and 30 feet wide.

A concerned citizen called WSDOT on Tuesday, June 16, to report the sinkhole. Upon further inspection, transportation officials decided to close eastbound lanes from exit 54 and 58 around 5 p.m.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

Derrey said WSDOT is in the process of hiring a contractor to repair the damage from the sinkhole. She said crews were out inspecting the sinkhole on Wednesday trying to determine if the closure will be longterm.

Detours are available via SR 22, SR 223 and US 97.

Eastbound I-82 near Zillah is temporarily closed due to a sinkhole in the median that's eroding the highway. Please detour SR 22, SR 223 and US 97. The closure is from exit 54 to exit 58. pic.twitter.com/RkVY537gh3 — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) June 17, 2020

