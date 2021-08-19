“This is a crisis:” Benton County suffers worst COVID-19 spike of the pandemic

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — During a press conference on Thursday morning, the Tri-Cities’ Health Officer—Dr. Amy Person—confirmed that Benton County and Franklin County are suffering their worst COVID-19 influxes of the pandemic thus far.

Currently, one-quarter of all patients hospitalized across the bi-county region are dealing with COVID-19 complications. Over 100 people are currently hospitalized because of the coronavirus, Dr. Person confirmed.

Most of these new coronavirus cases are attributed to the Delta variant, which accounts for more than 90% of recent cases in Benton and Franklin counties. This strain of the virus has caused the breakthrough case rate amongst vaccinated citizens to nearly triple to 5.6%. Still, most of the bi-county region’s coronavirus cases have occurred in unvaccinated citizens; mostly amongst people in the 18-39 age range.

“This is a crisis and one that needs to be addressed, not only with vaccination but with all of the tools, all of the mitigation measures that we have had available to us since the beginning of this pandemic,” Dr. Person said.

A daily update from the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) confirms that 300 new cases were confirmed on August 19, 2021. That raised the bi-county region’s case total to 36,155 to date including 21,462 cases in Benton County and 14,693 cases in Franklin County.

Dr. Person and the BFHD have recommended that all large events on the horizon are canceled or postponed due to high COVID-19 case and transmission rates. She said that large events like the Watershed Music Festival and Tri-City Water Follies have directly led to the spread of COVID-19 across Southeastern Washington.

While the virus continues to overwhelm the Tri-Cities’ healthcare system, regional vaccination rates have slowed down significantly. Of the eligible population from Benton County, only 48.9% of people have initiated vaccination. That drops off even lower to 42.3% in Franklin County.

This reflects a significant discrepancy from the rest of Washington state. According to the Washington Department of Health (DOH), 71.5% of the state’s eligible population has initiated vaccination. Meanwhile, the vast majority of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 complications are unvaccinated.

“We are also continuing to face an ‘infodemic’ of misinformation, whether it is around the value of masking or the safety and efficacy of vaccines,” Dr. Person said. “155 million people in America have been fully vaccinated. 1.8 billion people in the world have been fully vaccinated.

“Vaccines have gone through all of the full clinical trials and we have enough real-world experience to know that this is not an experimental vaccine.”

