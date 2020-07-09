Crowd lines up to shop at Ross on first day of Kennewick store’s reopening

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Ross’s Kennewick store reopened Thursday for the first time in almost four months, and people are lining up to get in.

A couple shoppers told KAPP-KVEW they arrived before doors opened at 10 a.m. and saw that people had camped overnight to be the first ones through the doors.

All Ross locations in the Tri-Cities and Yakima Valley reopened Thursday after entering Phase 1.5 of Washington’s Safe Start reopening plan last week. The stores have been closed since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Under Phase 1.5, the store is limited to 15% capacity and shopping must be limited to 30 minutes per customer. Masks are required to enter.

Here’s where the stores are located:

Kennewick — 6705 W Canal Dr

Richland — 2917 Queensgate Dr

Union Gap — 1708 E Washington Ave

Sunnyside — 2010 Yakima Valley Hwy

