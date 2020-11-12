Crowd of Kittitas Co. residents raise huge flag on Veterans Day

DCIM100MEDIADJI_0044.JPG

THORP, Wash. – On Veterans Day, dozens of people gathered at a truck stop in Thorp to raised one of the largest flags in Washington.

At 11:11 a.m., the crowd formed at Shree’s Travel Plaza in Thorp as the flag was raised.

Shree Saini, the business owner and Miss World America Washington, shared this statement:

“We truly owe everything to our service men and women! Because of our veterans we are all free, safe and get to pursue our dreams. This massive flag is a symbol of our gratefulness to the UNITED States of America and will be seen by over 40 million people a year.” – Shree Saini

The flag is estimated to be 40 by 80 feet which is the same size of a US flag that flies at Camping World in Pasco.

Some speculated such a large gathering in Thorp could be dangerous amid a spike in coronavirus cases locally and nationally.

“It was an outdoor premise event and masks were mandatory,” Saini explained.

However, some visitors were seen maskless in a video sent to KAPP-KVEW:

