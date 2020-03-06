Cruise passengers off California await virus test results

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Results were expected Friday after passengers and crew were tested for coronavirus aboard a cruise ship held off the California coast.

A passenger on an earlier voyage of the ship died of the disease, and at least four others became infected.

While more than 3,500 aboard the Grand Princess were ordered to stay at sea, only 45 people were tested.

A military helicopter delivered test kits to the Grand Princess, which is anchored off San Francisco.

Meanwhile, the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus has reached 12 and infections swell to more than 200 cases, scattered across 18 states.

