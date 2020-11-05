Culp says he’s been ousted as Republic Police Chief, city council votes to defund police department

REPUBLIC, Wash. — Gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp said Wednesday that the Republic City Council defunded the police department, ousting him from his position.

He made the announcement on a Facebook Live video.

Culp says that he took a leave of absence around August to finish his gubernatorial campaign. Just days before the election, he said the City Council held a special meeting and voted to defund the Police Department and eliminate Culp’s position as Chief of Police.

Currently, the police department consists of Culp and a K9.

“Not even a letter of ‘thank you,’ not a plaque for 10 years of service,” said Culp, “Not, ‘Hey Loren, thanks, but we don’t need you anymore.’ They just voted to defund the Police Department.”

City Council agendas show that they had been considering this as early as September.

Crosscut reported that Culp cost taxpayers $138,000 in police service, and the Ferry County Sheriff’s Office has had to take over answering 911 calls in Republic while Culp was on the campaign trail.

Culp later said in a phone interview with Crosscut that the county’s costs “have nothing to do with my campaign,” and continued to chastise Governor Inslee for costing taxpayers extra money while campaigning for president in 2019.

