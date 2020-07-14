Customer who knew they were COVID-positive dined at Coeur d’Alene Capone’s, staff say

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

KXLY

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho –Capone’s Pub and Grill in Coeur d’Alene has temporarily closed after a customer who reportedly knew they were COVID-positive dined at the restaurant when they should have been isolating.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant said the customer sat with other customers and engaged with staff.

The restaurant has now shut down as employees get tested and so the space can be fully cleaned. Customers who were in close proximity to the person have also been contacted.

“We care deeply about our staff and customers so we will be making some changes this week in regards to hours and occupancy,” the post stated.

Idaho has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases, with more than 3,000 new cases in the last week. Despite the increase, the state remains in stage 4 of the Idaho Rebounds plan.

READ: Harvard researchers: Idaho should consider going back into lockdown

Comments

comments