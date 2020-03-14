Customers line up in the snow to shop at Costco in Kennewick

A line wraps around the store

Jamison Keefover by Jamison Keefover

Cosco shoppers lined up outside in the snow before the store opened on Saturday in Kennewick.

People had their carts ready before they were able to walk in. People waiting in line tell KAPP-KVEW it will most likely be a two-hour wait to enter the store.

At 9:45 am it was 30 degrees in Kennewick.

Videos and photos of Costco have featured limited cleaning supplies and toiletries amid the Coronavirus outbreak in Washington state.

