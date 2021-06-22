Cut & Puff: Cigar shop brings new experience to the Tri-Cities

Margo Cady by Margo Cady

RICHLAND, Wash. — Have you ever wanted to get your hair cut and smoke a cigar at the same time? That’s the thinking of customers from The Educated Cigar in Richland.

It’s not legal to smoke tobacco indoors in a public space in Washington State. However, it is approved on a designated smoking patio. Owner of The Educated Cigar, Rick Ornstein, partnered with Man Kind Barbershop to make the event a reality.

“In fact this morning, people already had a haircut, smoking a cigar, or a pipe, and it’s been amazingly successful,” Ornstein said.

If you don’t have a cigar, don’t worry. The Educated Cigar is just a few steps away. There, you can select from a collection of over six-hundred cigars and sixty-four fine pipe tobaccos, according to The Educated Cigar’s website.

“Heather, from the Man Kind Barber Shop, has already been kind enough to agree to come back in three weeks,” Ornstein said. We encourage any cigar and pipe smokers, come on down for a hair cut!”

Hair cuts run $18. No appointments are necessary, but you can make an appointment by calling or texting (509) 205-2876.

The Educated Cigar is located inside the Atomic Bowl and Joker’s Casino on Welsian Way in Richland.

RECENT headlines by Margo Cady:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.