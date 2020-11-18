CWU reaches operating agreement with on-campus food bank

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Central Washington University has reached a two-year operating agreement with the Applied People Offering Year-Round Outreach food and clothing bank that operates on its campus.

In January, the university decided not to renew its lease with APOYO and gave the food bank until June to find a new location, allowing CWU to demolish their building, which is aging and in much need of repairs.

“It was a sudden, difficult thing for everyone to deal with, but everyone rallied around and we were actually able to solidify some of our relationships with people on campus, which was a blessing in disguise,” said Stefanie Wickstrom, Executive Director for APOYO.

With the COVID-19 pandemic in full swing, APOYO was unable to find another location and negotiated with the university to remain at the location, in order to continue providing food, clothing, outreach and household essentials for Latinx community members, CWU students and other local residents in need.

“The university and APOYO have a relationship of more than two decades,” said Delores Cleary, CWU Vice President of Inclusivity and Diversity, in a news release. “This memorandum of understanding permits APOYO to continue being housed on campus until it can find a permanent home.”

Under the agreement, APOYO will be able to stay in the building — until October 2022 — while they find a new facility, which will also serve as a multicultural community and learning center, Wickstrom said.

Wickstrom said the food bank will continue its current partnership with CWU, which includes providing academic services and opportunities for students and faculty in exchange for on-campus space to operate.

While the food bank remains on campus, the university will pay for utilities and up to $20,000 for facility repairs, which will be matched by a $5,000 contribution from APOYO, the release said.

“We think this a fair agreement for all parties,” Cleary said. “While we will be able to make short-term repairs to the building, it is not a long-term solution.”

CWU officials said the university plans to demolish the building at the end of the agreement.

