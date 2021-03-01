Scholarship for veterans at CWU renamed after General James Mattis

ELLENSBURG, Wash. – A scholarship program intended to support military veterans at Central Washington University has a new name.

According to the university, the US Marine Corps Support Group of Washington changed the name of its annual scholarship to honor of alumnus General James Mattis.

General Mattis, originally from the Tri-Cities, graduated from Central Washington University in 1971 before going on to become the United States Defense Secretary for the Trump administration from 2017 to 2019.

The General Jim Mattis Scholarship is a annual $2,000 award that goes to a Marine Corp or Navy veteran who has served with Marines. The recipient is selected by the CWU Veterans Center Advisory Board each year at the start of the fall quarter.

This year’s recipient was Eddie Eufracio, who served in the US Marine Corps from 2015 to 2019. He is now majoring in clinical physiology.

“Eddie Eufracio, our first Mattis Scholar at CWU, as well as our BN Builders Scholar, Jackson Schorno, are great examples of the Marine Corps’ third mission of returning great citizens back to society after their service to the nation,” said Retired Lieutenant Colonel Ed Doyne. “They are both squared away, hard-working, and motivated students with clear goals and objectives that are making the most of their CWU education. The Support Group is very proud of both of them.”

Funding for the scholarship came from a retired Marine. The US Marine Corps Support Group of Washington is looking for more donors. If you’re interested in donating, they ask that you email Staff@WAMarines.org

You can learn more about the scholarship and find an application for it, here.

