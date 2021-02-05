CWU trains 1,000 contact tracers in partnership with DOH

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — By partnering with the Washington State Department of Health (DOH), Central Washington University (CWU) Multimodal Learning trained more than 1,000 people to become COVID-19 case investigators and contact tracers.

After successfully partnering in September of 2020, these two influential institutions are looking at future opportunities to collaborate. CWU’s representatives and DOH specialists teamed up to utilize CWU’s Canvas education platform for these training sessions.

Erika Baker, a group training supervisor at DOH, made these comments regarding the initiative:

“This has been a fantastic experience for us, and we look forward to working together more in the future,” Baker said. “Our relationship with CWU has been amazing, and it will just continue to evolve. There’s always going to be a need for remote training, and we are glad that we now have access to Canvas and can use it effectively.”

Canvas is a learning management platform implemented at universities and colleges throughout the nation to make online schooling easier. Even before the pandemic forced higher learning to a digital platform, Canvas was being integrated with schools throughout the nation to easily manage learning materials, grading, assignments, calendars and other key tools that help students and educators grow.

The need for contact tracers is declining from where it was just months ago. With vaccines rolling out worldwide and in our communities, outbreaks haven’t been quite so prevalent. However, contact tracers and case specialists are still necessary for instances in which COVID-19 outbreaks occur.

CWU Multimodal Director Joy Fuqua believes this unique and innovative use of the Canvas platform can be channeled for the greater good, as it was in this collaboration with the DOH.

“This partnership has been so successful that we would like to consider future training opportunities with the DOH and maybe others,” Fuqua said. “It’s been great to see state agencies working to solve problems with other state agencies.”

