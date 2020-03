Dairy Queen celebrates 80th birthday with 80-cent Blizzards through March 15

To celebrate Dairy Queen’s 80th birthday, the chain is offering a special deal on Blizzards: buy one, get one for 80 cents.

DQ announced the promotion on its Twitter page.

From now until Mar. 15, you can buy any flavor of Blizzard for full price and get a second one of equal or lesser value for 80 cents.

It’s our 80th Birthday, but you get the gift! BOGO 80¢ BLIZZARD Treats now through March 15th. #HappyTastesGood pic.twitter.com/bnVf93LQIE — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 4, 2020

