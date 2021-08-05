Congressman Dan Newhouse on disaster relief and wildfires in WA

Guest speaker in Pasco at Tri-Cities Regional Chamber of Commerce

by Amanda Mason

PASCO, Wash. (KAPP-KVEW) U.S. Congressman Dan Newhouse (R-WA) was the guest speaker at the Tri-Cities Regional Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon in Pasco at the Red Lion Hotel on Wednesday. KAPP-KVEW’s Amanda Mason spoke with him about his latest Disaster Relief Bill as the Pacific Northwest battles this “crucial time” facing drought to wildfires.

“Over the last couple of weeks, the smoke has reached the East Coast, and people in Washington, D.C., are even saying where is all this smoke coming from? They see personally the impacts of these wildfires that we live with every day. People are starting to understanding,” said Rep. Newhouse.

Congressman Newhouse said he is focused on ensuring our community has food security and that our agriculture industry is strong and supported as our community continues to grow. One of the ways he is focused on improving Central Washington is through his Disaster Relief Bill, known as the WHIP+ Reauthorization Act, which provides relief to agriculture producers who experienced impacts from natural disasters in 2020-2021. This July, the House Agriculture Committee advanced the bill in legislation after Newhouse reintroduced the bipartisan bill this year.

“Disaster efforts that we have in place today we are looking at enhancing those and increasing some of the categories of loss that could be eligible, for example, drought. Kind of unique from our area, something called ‘smoke taint’ that affects our wine grapes. It’s kind of a new thing that the federal government is trying to adapt to and provide some assistance when people lose their crops to things like that,” said Rep. Newhouse.

In July of 2021, Congressman Newhouse also introduced the Stop CATASTROPHES Act, “which is a commonsense policy that will act as a tool in combating catastrophic wildfires through proper forest management,” said Rep. Newhouse.

“We are working as hard as we can to speed up our ability, and truly do some good work to manage the forests, clear out the underbrush, to get rid of dead trees and harvest the trees that can be harvested. We are working to do a better job on all of those things that will lessen the severity of these fires and improve the health of the forests overall.” -Representative Dan Newhouse

Newhouse said one of the other significant discussions in Washington D.C. this week is infrastructure. He mentioned that a new infrastructure package was delivered this week, and he said he is looking into whether he wants to support the bill, depending on how good of an investment it is for the Country.

Newhouse mentions that it’s not the only infrastructure of roads, bridges, and highways that lawmakers need to focus on but water infrastructure as well. He asked everyone to stay tuned as there will be more details on this new infrastructure package coming soon.

Learn more about U.S. Congressman Dan Newhouse and his initiatives at Newhouse.house.gov

