Dance studios in Tri-Cities reopen to offer in-person lessons

Madeleine Hagen by Madeleine Hagen

RICHLAND, Wash. – It’s been quite some time since students at The Dance Class in Richland have been able to dance around with their friends.

But, with Phase 2 beginning in Benton County, dancers can once again be inside of their second home.

RELATED: Benton, Yakima, Franklin Counties enter Phase 2

“It’s just such a blessing and the kids are appreciating any moment they get in here, we’re just so thankful and have a great community to be representing,” Wendy White, CEO of The Dance Class said.

The studio has had to adapt to ensure students’ safety. This included creating ‘social distance squares’ which are six by six feet. In addition, White and her team have increased cleaning measures and created bar protectors out of pool noodles, so students don’t directly touch the bar.

White said she noticed the younger students were just eager to move around; since many of them aren’t at school and have recess each day. Meanwhile, the older students were craving human connection.

“The older students are really happy to be connecting with their friends and that is so great for their mental health,” White said.

Earlier this year, dance competitions across the country were cancelled; White said it was a huge blow to her students. Since the beginning of the pandemic, they’ve been dancing at home, on Zoom with teachers.

Learn more about The Dance Class here.

RELATED: Tri-Cities wedding vendors excited for Phase 2

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.