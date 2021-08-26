‘Dancing with the Stars’ reveals first celebrity contestants for Season 30

Siwa will be part of the first same-sex pair in 'DWTS' history

Suni Lee and JoJo Siwa, both 18, join "Dancing with the Stars" Season 30 cast. (ABC)

ABC announced on Thursday that Olympian Suni Lee and pop star JoJo Siwa will join Season 30 of “Dancing with the Stars,” scheduled to premiere on Monday, September 20, on KAPP-KVEW.

Lee and Siwa will appear on ABC’s “Good Morning America” for their first sit-down interview on Friday, August 27; you can watch GMA following KAPP-KVEW’s “Good Morning Northwest.”

Sunisa “Suni” Lee is a three-time Olympic medalist who brought home the esteemed gold medal as the all-around champion in women’s gymnastics at the 2020 Olympic Games. She also won a bronze medal for the uneven bars and a silver medal in the team competition.

“As the first Hmong-American Olympian, her story is more than just triumph, it’s one of representation,” ABC said in a press release. “Born and raised in Minnesota, Lee’s journey now takes her to Alabama, where she will compete as a college freshman this fall at Auburn University. Lee, 18, hopes to inspire and empower her peers and the next generation to work hard toward their passions and achieve their dreams.”

JoJo Siwa, also 18, is a global superstar, singer, television and film star, bestselling author and social media sensation. Siwa has over 60.5 million followers on social media and over 3.6 billion views on YouTube. In 2020, she was named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People. Her famous JoJo Siwa bow has sold more than 80 million bows globally. Next, Siwa will star in and executive produce “The J Team,” a live-action musical for Paramount+. She is also creative director and executive producer of Peacock’s “Siwa’s Dance Pop Revolution.”

Siwa came out as LGBTQ in January and later said she identifies as pansexual. ‘DWTS’ Executive Producer Andrew Llinares announced that Siwa would be dancing with a female pro, making it the first same-sex pairing in the show’s history.

The remaining 13 contestants will be announced on Wednesday, September 8, on “Good Morning America,” the network reported.

The Season 30 “Dancing with the Stars” premiere airs live on KAPP-KVEW on Monday, September 20, at 8 p.m., when each celebrity finds out which pro dancer is their partner.

KAPP-KVEW is the ABC Affiliate for the greater Yakima and Tri-Cities areas, covering Benton, Franklin, Kittitas, Walla Walla and Yakima counties in Washington as well as northeast Oregon.

