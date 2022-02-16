Dangerous driver leads Walla Walla officers on pursuit citing new laws, released two hours after arrest

by Dylan Carter

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A male suspect accused of driving erratically and putting others in danger was released two hours after being arrested by Walla Walla police officers after leading them on a chase and citing new laws on police pursuits.

According to a press release issued by the Walla Walla Police Department, authorities were informed of the reckless driver around 10:28 p.m. on February 15, 2022. Officers were dispatched because the car allegedly ran red lights and nearly struck several other cars while doing so.

Shortly after the initial report, WWPD officers located the car in question. Initially, the suspect pulled over, but as officers exited their car and approached the driver, he sped off.

That driver continued at a slower speed than before but failed to stop for officers as they turned their emergency lights on. After another brief pursuit, the driver finally pulled over near University St & N Clinton St. That’s when he ran from the cops into his residence.

Officers followed and arrested the man inside of his home. As they questioned him, the man told officers that he didn’t think they could pursue him because of new police reform legislation that changed rules surrounding police pursuits.

They booked the suspect, 27-year-old Christian D. Meza, into the Walla Walla County Jail for failing to yield to an emergency vehicle and resisting arrest.

Despite this being the case, Meza was released within two hours of being arrested because of Walla Walla County Corrections Facility Protocols on holding non-felony offenders.

