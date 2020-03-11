Daniel Kraft released from jail after attempting to abduct a 9-year-old

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — The man that attempted to kidnap a 9-year-old child in Cle Elum, has been released.

Daniel J. Kraft was arrested on Mar. 7 for allegedly grabbing a child by the arm as they were walking from school near Cle Elum-Roslyn Elementary School.

He was booked for alleged assault on a child in the third degree, as well as child abduction to the second degree.

Kraft was released from jail a day later on Mar. 8.

He currently lives in Ellensburg.

