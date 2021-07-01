Darigold Inc. purchases 150 acres to build facility in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. — Darigold Inc., one of the nation’s largest dairy processors known for its milk, butter, and cheese products is setting up shop in the Tri-Cities in the near future following the purchase of 150 acres from the Port of Pasco.

According to a joint press release from Darigold and the Port of Pasco, the sale was authorized and agreed upon on June 30, 2021. Darigold plans to open a new facility in Pasco by Fall 2023 that is expected to bring more than 1,000 jobs to the region.

“We are thrilled to welcome Darigold to Pasco and the Reimann as the anchor tenant in the Port’s largest industrial park. It’s incredibly rare to attract a project of this size and scope,” Executive Director Randy Hayden said. “Darigold’s state-of-the-art facility will use the latest technology, serve as a model of sustainability, and create a new market for our region’s ag producers.”

Darigold plans to construct an industrial park that will house North America’s most sophisticated large-scale milk protein facility. They are expected to produce specialized protein powders and butter at this facility.

Additionally, the plant will have an emphasis on dairy goods prepared for export with more than 50 percent of products heading overseas; specifically to the Pacific Rim.

The search for a new facility in the Pacific Northwest has been an ongoing effort by Darigold. The company has been working with the Port of Pasco since Fall 2020 with a capital investment between $450-$500 million predicted. Darigold CEO Stan Ryan issued the following statement along with the announcement:

“The new specialized protein and butter operation in the Port of Pasco’s Reimann Industrial Center facility is expected to accelerate our farmer-owned cooperative’s goal of reaching carbon neutrality by 2050, cementing a longstanding tradition of continuous stewardship and sustainability improvements,” Ryan said. “A cut in greenhouse gas emissions associated with transportation combined with a suite of cutting-edge efficiency technologies is expected to offset per unit emissions by up to 25%. The new facility will also create approximately 200 new high-quality jobs onsite and over 1,000 jobs in the supporting services and supply chain.”

Headquartered in Seattle, Darigold is a subsidiary of the Northwest Dairy Association (NDA), which is owned by approximately 350 farm families across Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana. As a whole, Darigold handles roughly 10 billion lbs of milk each year with a full line of dairy products found on store shelves.

