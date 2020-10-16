Deadlines coming up for Sunnyside, Union Gap small business grant applications
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Deadlines are coming up next week for small businesses in Sunnyside and Union Gap to apply to receive up to $5,000 dollars in CARES Act grants.
UNION GAP
The City of Union Gap has $200,000 available to give to local businesses to help cover expenses incurred during the pandemic. To apply for this grant program, a business must:
- Be a for-profit business
- Have a physical location in the city limits of the City of Union Gap
- Have been in operation for at least one year as of the date of the application
- Have 10 or fewer employees, not including the owner(s) as of the date of the application
- Have had to close or reduce its capacity to operate due to COVID-19
- The business cannot be owned or partially owned by employees or public officials associated with the City of Union Gap
Each business location could receive up to $5,000 to use on business rent, utilities and insurance — with no repayment requirements.
Businesses can apply here or call 509-575-1140 to schedule an appointment for one-on-one assistance at the Yakima County Development Association office, 10 N. Ninth St. in Yakima. Bilingual assistance is available.
Applications close for the City of Union Gap at 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19.
SUNNYSIDE
The City of Sunnyside has $250,000 available for local small businesses struggling during the pandemic. To apply, a business must:
- Be a for-profit business
- Have a physical location in the city limits of the City of Sunnyside
- Have been in operation for at least one year as of the date of the application
- Have 15 or fewer employees, including owner(s) as of the date of the application
- Have had to close or reduce its capacity to operate due to COVID-19
Each business location can apply for up to $5,000 — with no repayment requirements — to use on business rent, utilities and insurance.
Applications can be found here. YCDA will be available for one-on-one assistance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the Sunnyside Community Center 1521 S. First St. in Sunnyside.
Businesses can also call 509-575-1140 to schedule an appointment at the YCDA office in Yakima. The application for the City of Sunnyside will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
