Deadlines coming up for Sunnyside, Union Gap small business grant applications

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Deadlines are coming up next week for small businesses in Sunnyside and Union Gap to apply to receive up to $5,000 dollars in CARES Act grants.

UNION GAP

The City of Union Gap has $200,000 available to give to local businesses to help cover expenses incurred during the pandemic. To apply for this grant program, a business must:

Be a for-profit business

Have a physical location in the city limits of the City of Union Gap

Have been in operation for at least one year as of the date of the application

Have 10 or fewer employees, not including the owner(s) as of the date of the application

Have had to close or reduce its capacity to operate due to COVID-19

The business cannot be owned or partially owned by employees or public officials associated with the City of Union Gap

Each business location could receive up to $5,000 to use on business rent, utilities and insurance — with no repayment requirements.

Businesses can apply here or call 509-575-1140 to schedule an appointment for one-on-one assistance at the Yakima County Development Association office, 10 N. Ninth St. in Yakima. Bilingual assistance is available.

Applications close for the City of Union Gap at 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19.

SUNNYSIDE

The City of Sunnyside has $250,000 available for local small businesses struggling during the pandemic. To apply, a business must:

Be a for-profit business

Have a physical location in the city limits of the City of Sunnyside

Have been in operation for at least one year as of the date of the application

Have 15 or fewer employees, including owner(s) as of the date of the application

Have had to close or reduce its capacity to operate due to COVID-19

Each business location can apply for up to $5,000 — with no repayment requirements — to use on business rent, utilities and insurance.

Applications can be found here. YCDA will be available for one-on-one assistance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the Sunnyside Community Center 1521 S. First St. in Sunnyside.

Businesses can also call 509-575-1140 to schedule an appointment at the YCDA office in Yakima. The application for the City of Sunnyside will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

