WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla Police Department announced that two people were shot near Stadium Dr. earlier on Friday, Janary 8.

Authorities say that two victims were discovered with bullet wounds. One was pronounced deceased at the scene while the other has been transported to a nearby hospital. Neither of their names has been released.

One person of interest is in custody, according to Walla Walla Police Sgt. Gunner Fulmer. The police do not believe there is any public danger at this time.

This investigation is in the early stages. Therefore, only a limited number of details have been released.

This story will be updated with more details as the story develops.

