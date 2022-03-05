Deadly Richland crash suspect pleads not guilty

by Madeleine Hagen

RICHLAND, Wash. — Last Sunday, a horrific crash in Richland claimed the lives of three young adults.

The driver, 19-year-old Jennifer Duong, now faces three counts of vehicular homicide for the deaths of the three 19-year-olds that died in the crash.

Duong is out on bail.

Court documents obtained by KAPP KVEW News state Duong may have been going 50 miles per hour in a 35 zone, but an officer wrote, she wouldn’t admit to street racing.

Duong also told officers she had been drinking that night.

Alex Otti with Mothers Against Drunk Driving said they’re worried about the pandemic’s impact on drunk driving occurrences.

“Drunk driving deaths and incidents have increased, across the board. We haven’t been able to get into schools the way that we once were which is sad, but we do know parents have more of an influence than they think,” Otti, the President of MADD said.

We don’t yet know if Duong was legally impaired.

Otti said it’s never a good idea to get into the car with someone who’s been drinking, even if it’s a small amount.

“The thing about it is your decisions affect more than just you, and those consequences are often not just for you but for other people,” she said.

Lieutenant Dave Neher with the Richland Police Department said this horrible crash is a sad reminder of what can result from reckless driving.

“Street racing can have serious consequences it can stretch far in addition to fines tickets etc., it is possible for people to get seriously hurt or injured in illegal racing and obviously that’s what we’re trying to combat,” he said.

If you see street racing or speeding while driving or in your neighborhood, Neher encourages you to contact your local police department’s non-emergency line, unless there is a true emergency.

“What we ask of the public is to be essentially a good witness; what type of vehicle is it? The color? Make, model? Do you have – was the license plate available? We do appreciate those telephone calls because at the end of the day anything helps,” the Richland police lieutenant said.

Seeing the horrific news, Mabton resident Malloree Simpson started a raffle to raise money for the victims’ funeral expenses.

“When I see my friends, my neighbors, my community hurting my first instinct is to pitch in and do something to help them. It’s more shocking than anything considering that it was three young lives that were lost. My heart just breaks for all the people who are going through this at this time,” Simpson said.

Some of the raffle prizes include a Lifetime Cooler, longboard, Bonzi’s drink vouchers and RayBan sunglasses. Tickets are $20 and you can purchase one on Venmo or CashApp at malsimpson13.

Jennifer Duong’s trial has been set for May 24th.

