Deadly shooting on Port of Sunnyside property lands one dead, another hospitalized

by Dylan Carter

YAKIMA, Wash. — Sunnyside Police launched an investigation into a fatal shooting on Port of Sunnyside property after two people showed up at their nearest hospital riddled with bullets.

According to a release from the Sunnyside Police Department, officers were called to Astria Sunnyside Hospital on the evening of Monday, January 24, 2022, for reports of two gunshot victims. By the time they arrived, one of the victims had already succumbed to their injuries.

That individual has been identified as 40-year-old Armando A Gutierrez of Sunnyside. He visited the hospital with another 40-year-old Mabton resident, who suffered several gunshot wounds to his arm.

Authorities say that the victim’s body was turned over to the Yakima County Coroner’s Office while police investigators located the crime scene—a 50-acre property belonging to the Port of Sunnyside. It is located south of Alexander Rd and next to Mabton Sunnyside Hwy.

On Tuesday, Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians worked tirelessly to collect evidence that would help them determine what happened on Monday night. So far, limited public details have come to light from their evidence, but authorities say they have no reason to believe this was gang-related.

Their efforts have been aided by the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and Washington State Patrol.

Anyone with additional details to offer police investigators is urged to contact the Sunnyside Police Department at 509-836-6200.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

