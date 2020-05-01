Death toll hits 50 as COVID-19 claims three more lives in Tri-Cities
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The coronavirus has killed 50 people within the Tri-Cities area since the pandemic began back in mid-March.
On Friday, the Benton-Franklin Health District reported that three more people have died: a Franklin County man in his 50s with no underlying health issues, a Franklin County woman in her 80s and a Benton County man in his 70s.
The health district also reported 50 new cases, bringing the total to 964.
32 people in the region are hospitalized due to the virus.