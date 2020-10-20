Debate commission adopts new rules to mute microphones during final presidential debate

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

WASHINGTON — The Commission on Presidential Debates has adopted new rules to mute microphones during the second and final presidential debate.

The changes will allow President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden each two minutes of uninterrupted time per segment. While one candidate is giving his two-minute remarks for each of the six debate topics, the other candidate’s mic will be muted. The remainder of each 15-minute block will be open discussion without any muting, according to the commission

The move is meant to prevent a repeat of the constant interrupting during the inaugural debate three weeks ago.

President Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien said the president “is committed to debating Joe Biden regardless of last minute rule changes from the biased commission in their latest attempt to provide advantage to their favored candidate.”

The Biden campaign did not immediately comment on the new rule.

