Delta, Gamma COVID-19 variants detected in Walla Walla County

Model of a coronavirus cell (CDC via AP, File)

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Two cases of COVID-19 variants that originated overseas have been detected in Walla Walla County over the course of the last week.

According to an alert from the Unified Command of Walla Walla County Emergency Management, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has been identifying COVID-19 variants throughout the state using genome sequencing.

Over the course of the past week, the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health (DCH) was informed that the Delta and Gamma variants were detected in COVID specimens collected in the county.

The Delta variant (B.1.617.2) originated in India. It’s known to be highly transmissible and spreads from one person to another much easier than your average COVID-19 infection. The Gamma variant (P.1) has 17 unique mutations that originated in Brazil.

“There is evidence to suggest that some of the mutations may affect the ability of antibodies (natural and from the vaccine) to recognize and neutralize the virus, but additional studies are needed,” DOH officials published to their website.

Washington dropped its COVID-19 restrictions as of June 30, clearing people to interact without masks as occupancy limits are lifted across the state. The County DCH recommends that anyone who hasn’t yet been vaccinated does so now to protect themselves and their loved ones.

The Delta variant can be extremely contagious, but getting vaccinated can help community members protect themselves from hospitalization and death.

Local health officials are encouraging residents to visit their COVID website (https://www.covidwwc.com) or text COVIDWW to 888777 to keep informed about coronavirus updates in the community.

