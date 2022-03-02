Department of Ecology monitoring Sunnyside Nutrien Ag fire effects

by Madeleine Hagen

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Ecology is monitoring the effects from a fire at Nutrien Ag in Sunnyside on Monday night.

Sunnyside Fire Chief Ken Anderson said it wasn’t long after workers at Nurtrien Ag Solutions discovered a smoldering pile of sulfur.

“Due to the smoke, they were unable to extinguish the fire themselves. They called the Sunnyside Fire Department which responded. The building caught fire and they said immediately, within minutes, it was largely involved,” he said.

Chief Anderson said their biggest concern, in addition to keeping everyone safe, was the chemicals at the plant.

“1.75 million pounds of mixed components for fertilizer,” the Sunnyside Fire Chief said.

He added, as the flames took over parts of the plant, they contacted Yakima Emergency Management to determine if nearby residents were at risk.

“Developed a plume model for us & then we requested assistance from the Sunnyside Police Department to effect evacuations,” he said.

Eighteen houses were evacuated Monday evening. The Sunnyside Community Center opened up as a shelter for the victims and the American Red Cross stepped in to help.

By Tuesday morning, residents were allowed to return home when emergency management lifted the level three evacuations.

As responders battled the flames, Chief Anderson said an important was spared.

“The more dangerous chemicals are in the adjacent building, and they were able to save that building,” he said.

One tank containing a fertilizer chemical component did spill but was contained.

“The concern now is that the runoff is hazardous and they’re building a berm, they’re attempting to build a berm so we can contain it,” he said.

The Washington Department of Ecology said they sent in two people during the fire to monitor air conditions with a portable air filter. A department official said once the area is stable, they’ll monitor runoff to deem if there’s any environmental risk or the impact.

