Deployed military couple searches for dog, last seen in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, Wash. – It’s been more than three days since Michael and Sarah Martin’s beloved, 18-month-old Vizsla, Julep was seen.

The couple left their dog with a trusted sitter in Moses Lake and believe Julep became overwhelmed and hopped a six-foot fence.

“She’s really smart, a great dog,” Michael said.

“They’re very high energy dogs, extremely cuddly,” Sarah added.

The couple said they never thought Julep would be the type of dog to run away. They would be looking for her around Moses Lake but they can’t.

“Helpless is a better way to describe it, especially during the first few days,” Sarah.

The couple is deployed, overseas, thousands of miles away.

“It’s really really hard preparing to go overseas and deploy knowing that we can’t be there to search if I could I would have stayed up every night since she went away and I would

be knocking on doors and walking the streets. The fact that I can’t do that is breaking my heart,” Sarah said.

“It’s been really tough because all I wanna do is be out in the fields just looking for my dog,” her husband added.

The couple, Julep’s sitter, friends and family have been spreading the word about Julep. Sarah said they’ve reached out to animal control, veterinarians and even radio stations. The couple fears their friendly dog may be inside of someone’s home. They said because she is so active, Julep has a very lean build and they hope it didn’t make someone believe she is malnourished.

“I just hope that that doesn’t get misconstrued as a neglected dog, she’s very very much loved, it’s hard to describe how much we love our dog,” Sarah said.

If you or anyone you know knows about Julep’s whereabouts, please contact (540) 604-4250.

Here’s Julep’s information:

Breeder: Alpine’s One Too Many

37 pounds

18 months old

Micro-chipped (has migrated to her right shoulder)

Dark Green Collar that says “Cinder”