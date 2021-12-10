Dept. of Ecology requests public comment on Hanford clean-up efforts

by Dylan Carter

Ted S. Warren FILE - The decommissioned plutonium-producing B reactor is shown on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation, April 3, 2008, as viewed from a bus taking visitors on a public tour near Richland, Wash. The federal government is moving forward with the cost-saving "cocooning" of eight plutonium production reactors at Hanford that will place them in a state of long-term storage for decades to allow radiation inside to dissipate until they can be dismantled and buried.

RICHLAND, Wash. — A public comment period regarding waste management efforts on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation has begun, and Ecology officials want to hear from you.

The public comment period opened on Tuesday, December 8, according to a Tweet from the WA Dept. of Ecology’s (@EcologyWA) Nuclear Waste Program.

The agency wants to hear about clean-up efforts involving the 400-area Waste Management Unit at Hanford.

If you have comments to contribute, you can do so by clicking the following link: https://ecology.wa.gov/Waste-Toxics/Nuclear-waste/Public-comment-periods.

