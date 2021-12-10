Dept. of Ecology requests public comment on Hanford clean-up efforts
RICHLAND, Wash. — A public comment period regarding waste management efforts on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation has begun, and Ecology officials want to hear from you.
The public comment period opened on Tuesday, December 8, according to a Tweet from the WA Dept. of Ecology’s (@EcologyWA) Nuclear Waste Program.
The agency wants to hear about clean-up efforts involving the 400-area Waste Management Unit at Hanford.
If you have comments to contribute, you can do so by clicking the following link: https://ecology.wa.gov/Waste-Toxics/Nuclear-waste/Public-comment-periods.
