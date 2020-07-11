Deputies arrest burglar who allegedly broke into Prosser garage, tried to steal ATV

David Mann by David Mann

PROSSER, Wash. — Benton County deputies arrested a man who allegedly broke into a garage and tried to steal a homeowner’s ATV before being chased off and getting away.

Deputies say the suspect, Juan Carlos Garcia, woke up the homeowner when he broke into the garage off Buena Vista Road in Prosser, then fled on the homeowner’s ATV. The homeowner jumped into a vehicle and chased after the burglar, but lost sight of him momentarily.

Deputies say the homeowner then saw the burglar being contacted by another family along River Road before the burglar jumped into a getaway car driven away by someone he knew.

Garcia was later identified as the burglar, and deputies tracked him down to his Mabton home several hours later. Deputies aid Garcia again tried to run, but was stopped by sheriff’s office K-9 units and surrendered.

Garcia was taken into custody on suspicion of residential burglary, vehicle theft and vehicle prowling. Deputies said he is also suspected of having been in possession of a vehicle stolen out of Sunnyside.

Both the ATV and the stolen car were returned to their owners.

Comments

comments