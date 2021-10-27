Deputies & feds search Burbank ranch for illegal horse racing operation

by Dylan Carter

BURBANK, Wash. — Authorities from local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies busted an illegal horse racing operation by executing a search warrant at a ranch in Walla Walla County.

That warrant was served early on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at the ranch in Burbank, Washington—a census-designated area of Walla Walla County that is separated from the east side of Pasco by the Snake and Columbia Rivers. Investigators have been looking into this operation for more than two years to confirm that the ranch was being used for illegal activity.

According to the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office, this was a joint operation between their team, the Washington State Gambling Commission Special Agents, agents from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Walla Walla police officers.

It’s believed that the people behind this operation illegally accepted wagers from patrons and spectators. Federal investigators also suspect that other forms of illegal gambling took place at this location.

Walla Walla County authorities thanked their federal partners for helping with their investigation, which is ongoing.

It’s unclear who is behind the illegal Burbank race track, but the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office will provide more details as they take the next steps in their investigation.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

