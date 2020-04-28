Four people injured in three-vehicle crash north of Pasco, official says

David Mann by David Mann

Franklin County Sheriff's Office

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — Four people were injured in a three-vehicle crash just north of Pasco Tuesday, said Sgt. Gordon Thomasson with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 395 and Vineyard Drive around 3:20 p.m. Thomasson said there were no life-threatening injuries.

The cause is under investigation, but Thomasson said speed and inattention were factors.

East Vineyard Drive was temporarily blocking traffic. The road has since reopened.

