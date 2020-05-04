Deputies: Man broke into ex’s Benton City home, urinated on her and threatened her life

David Mann by David Mann

BENTON CITY, Wash. — Deputies say a 34-year-old man allegedly forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s Benton City home Saturday, then urinated on her and threatened her life with a knife to her throat.

Carl Allstott, 34, is facing charges of first-degree burglary, unlawful imprisonment and second-degree assault.

At about 2:45 p.m. Saturday, the Benton County Sheriff”s Office was called to a home on the 800 block of Della Avenue for a report of an assault. Deputies were told that Allstott slapped and kicked the victim and threatened to kill her.

Allstott fled before deputies arrived at the scene and was later chased to a windmill in an orchard near Ki-Be Market at Williams and Highland roads.

Deputies said Allstott refused to come down from the windmill for 2.5 hours before a SWAT team negotiator talked him down.

The suspect was taken to Trios for medical clearance due to possible narcotics before being transported to the Benton County Jail for booking. His bail is set at $20,000.

Allstott is well-known to law enforcement.

Comments

comments