Kittitas Co. deputies searching for man who grabbed 9-year-old child near elementary school

David Mann by David Mann

CLE ELUM, Wash. — Deputies are searching for a man who allegedly grabbed a 9-year-old child by the arm near Cle Elum-Roslyn Elementary School on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, the child’s parents called 911 to say their child had been assaulted. They said a stranger grabbed the child after school as the child was walking away from school toward SR 903.

The incident is reported to have happened toward the east end of the school parking lot between 2:56 and 3:01 p.m. The child said they punched and pulled free from the grip of the strange man and ran to a safe location.

“This is a busy time at the school and many parents and others were there to pick kids up. The Sheriff’s Office believes it is likely that someone saw the suspect in the area,” deputies said.

The man was described as Caucasian, about 6 feet call with a medium build and some facial hair. He was wearing a black hoodie, black backpack and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 509-925-8534.

