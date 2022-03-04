Deputies see increase in violent crime in Lower Yakima Valley

Three injured in drive-by, suspected gang-related shooting Wednesday night in Sunnyside

by Emily Goodell

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected gang-related, drive-by shooting Wednesday night in Sunnyside that send three people to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

YCSO spokesperson Casey Schilperoort said the shooting is the latest in a spike of violent crimes in the Lower Valley.

“I do know that our neighbor agencies have been investigating drive-by shootings, deaths, homicides,” Schilperoort said. “It doesn’t seem to be going away.”

Since the beginning of the year, Schilperoort said there’s been at least one shooting in Grandview and three in Sunnyside — including a shooting Jan. 24 that ended in the death of 40-year-old Armando A. Gutierrez.

Schilperoort said it’s unclear whether the shootings are connected, but investigators do have evidence that indicates the latest shooting was gang-related.

In the latest incident Wednesday, deputies were called just after 9 p.m. to reports of a drive-by shooting in the 1400 block of Ferson Road.

Schilperoort said three people were in a car traveling down the road when someone in a passing car opened fire and sped away. He said deputies arrived to find the suspect car gone and the victims’ car crashed into some bushes.

The driver and passengers – a 28-year-old man and two women in their late 20s – all suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

“When we were talking to the victims at the hospital, they did give a little bit of information, but nothing that would identify who the suspects are and then later on, they chose to not want to participate in the investigation,” Schilperoort said.

Anyone who has information about the incident or security cameras in the area can contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office or give an anonymous tip to Yakima County Crime Stoppers.

