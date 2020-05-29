Deputies: Spokane Co. man stabbed dog, left it in dumpster to die

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — A Spokane County man has been arrested for reportedly stabbing his dog and throwing the injured animal in a dumpster to die.

Witnesses called authorities to the scene near E. 57th Ave and S. Regal St. on Wednesday afternoon. They told the Sheriff’s Office an older man, identified as 48-year-old Lawrence W. Cirner, was hitting the dog named Sponge.

The Sheriff’s Office said Sponge was yelping and Cirner threw the dog into a dumpster, then reportedly said “Ma’am, I’m homeless, and it’s too late. I had to do it. I had to stab him.”

Witnesses followed the suspect, but then stopped when Cirner held up the knife as he and another man walked away, authorities said.

Two witnesses took Sponge to a local veterinary hospital, but despite their best efforts, Sponge passed away.

Cirner was located later in the evening near E. 29th Ave and S. Southeast Blvd. He was arrested for one count of first-degree animal cruelty.

Comments

comments