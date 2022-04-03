Deputies, SWAT arrest Pasco resident for ‘recklessly firing’ guns early Sunday morning

PASCO, Wash. — A Pasco resident was arrested early Saturday morning after officials responded to “shots being fired from a home,” according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO).

Officials said deputies with the FCSO and the Tri-Cities Regional SWAT Team were called to the Clark Addition north of the city right before 3:45 a.m. on April 2.

When they arrived on scene, they found Shawn Fellows, 52, who was “recklessly firing guns in the residential area,” a FCSO Facebook post said.

Fellows was taken into custody for the firing of guns and for previous warrants for his arrest.

