DermaHealth offers free skin cancer screenings to the public

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — To celebrate 14 years in the Tri-Cities, DermaHealth Dermatology and Dermasurgery is offering free skin cancer screenings to residents in the area, according to a news release.

The screenings will be appointment only on July 16th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and given by DermaHealth Dermatology’s Board Certified Dermatologist and specialist skincare experts.

“No insurance is required- as this is an entirely free public service, and a great opportunity for those without insurance to have their skin checked!” the news release said.

This service is more important now than ever as the summer approaches and temperatures continue rising.

According to the release:

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States and worldwide.

More people are diagnosed with skin cancer each year in the U.S. than all other cancers combined.

Organ transplant patients are approximately 100 times more likely than the general public to develop squamous cell carcinoma.10

Men age 49 and under have a higher probability of developing melanoma than any other cancer.

1 in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70.

More than 2 people die of skin cancer in the U.S. every hour.

Having 5 or more sunburns doubles your risk for melanoma.

When detected early, the 5-year survival rate for melanoma is 99 percent.

Limited appointments are currently available. To schedule, call 509-783-2004.

