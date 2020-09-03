Despite evacuation order due to Evans Canyon Fire, some stay in place

Q13 by Q13

Level 3 “go now” evacuation notices are in place for approximately 900 homes in Yakima and Kittitas counties, according to Yakima Valley Emergency Management (YVEM). All previous level 2 evacuation notices have been upgraded to level 3.

YVEM released an interactive map that shows the evacuation zone and road closures for residents living near the wildfire.

At least five homes in Yakima County have been destroyed in the fire and hundreds more homes are threatened.