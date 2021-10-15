Detectives investigating stabbing in Benton County that led to incident in Yakima County

by Neil Fischer

BENTON CO., Wash. — Detectives with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an assault Thursday night at the Bake Shop in Prosser between two groups that sent a 36-year-old man from Yakima County to the hospital.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office told KAPP-KVEW that they responded to 19705 S Griffin Rd. in Prosser around 9:00 p.m. for a fight in the parking lot of the Bake Shop.

Shortly after, around 9:11 p.m., the Benton County Sheriff’s Office assisted Grandview police and the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at a crash two miles away. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office told KAPP-KVEW that they were called to assist with the crash and a report of gunshots.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office was then notified by a hospital in Sunnyside that a 36-year-old man who had been stabbed drove himself to a hospital in Sunnyside to seek treatment.

The BCSO told KAPP-KVEW that the man from Yakima County had been stabbed a multiple times during the altercation in Prosser, but the injuries were minor.

Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office saw shell casings at the scene of the crash in Yakima County. The BCSO also told KAPP-KVEW that no one was located at the scene of the crash. The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is now handling the investigation of the crash and the shooting.

The BCSO told KAPP-KVEW that the vehicles involved in the crash in Yakima County match the description of those involved in the altercation in Prosser.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the altercation between the two groups of people at the Bake Shop in Prosser that led to a man being stabbed.

The BCSO told KAPP-KVEW that the 36-year-old victim is not being cooperative in their investigation.

Anyone with information on either of these incidents is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.

