Detectives work to uncover motive in fatal shooting at Yakima Inn

38-year-old man dead in the city's first homicide of the year

by Emily Goodell

Credit: Emily Goodell, KAPP-KVEW Yakima police are working to determine the motive and circumstances leading up to a shooting Tuesday night that left a 38-year-old man dead inside his motel room.

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima police are working to determine the motive and circumstances leading up to a shooting Tuesday night that left a 38-year-old man dead inside his motel room.

Capt. Jay Seely said the victim, Clayton Peter Brown Jr., had been living for some time in room 22 of the Yakima Inn — located at 1022 N. 1st St. — and investigators believe he was alone with the suspect at the time of the shooting.

Investigators were able to interview several witnesses, watch motel surveillance video and serve a search warrant on the motel room early Wednesday morning

RELATED: Shooting at Yakima Inn leaves 43-year-old man dead

From the evidence gathered so far, Seely said investigators determined the suspect was driving a red or burgundy SUV coming from the south and at about 9:46 p.m., pulled into the motel parking lot and parked in front of room 22.

“[The suspect] got out, knocked on the door, was led in by [the victim] and then shortly thereafter, five or six shots were heard,” Seely said. “Then the shooter got in the SUV and drove off and went south on 1st Street.”

Someone called 911 at 10:38 p.m. to report a man had been shot in the head at the motel and officers arrived to find the 38-year-old man dead with gunshot wounds to the head and back.

READ: Richland bank robber handed threatening note to teller, fled the scene before police arrived

Seely said investigators do not know what the motive was behind the shooting at this time, but do not believe the incident was gang-related.

This is the first homicide in Yakima for 2022, but it’s not the first time police have been called to the motel for a homicide.

On Dec. 17, 2019 — in the last homicide of that year — 43-year-old Richard W. Plumlee was shot to death in the open doorway of room 24, just two doors down from where Tuesday’s homicide occurred.

Police later arrested 28-year-old Joshua Glazier in connection with the killing and prosecutors charged him with second-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. His trial is scheduled to begin at the end of January.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Yakima man says he was defending family during Walmart shooting

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.