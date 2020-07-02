Detours won’t stop Southern Belles Espresso from serving customers

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

RICHLAND, Wash. — Southern Belles Espresso has started a raffle to giveaway $500 worth of gift cards to Tri-Cities businesses and an Instant Pot to encourage customers to come amid nearby traffic making it harder to get to.

Construction on the Duportail bridge project is happening daily, and so is business for Southern Belles Espresso, but with detours scheduled to start Monday, the business owner is worried it could affect business.

Instead of turning onto Duportail St. from State Route 240, customers will have to travel from Queensgate Dr. and cross the new bridge to get to the coffee shop.

They will continue to be open M-F from 4:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., and from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on the weekends.

The winner of the raffle will be drawn on August 1.

Gift cards include Tagaris Winery, Frost Me Sweet, The Folded Pizza Pie, Dickies BBQ, Stick and Stone, and Fujiyama Japanese Steak House.

Southern Belles is located at 412 Riverstone Dr. in Richland.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments