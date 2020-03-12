DEVELOPING: Police investigating stabbing at Jadwin and Van Giesen

****Update****

Richland police have completed the K9 track. Unfortunately, the victim is not cooperating with the investigation so details are still very limited. Officers are still in the area looking for evidence.

RICHLAND,Wash.– Police are currently investigating a stabbing in the area of Jadwin and Van Giesen.

Details are very limited at this time. Richland Police will be initiating a K9 track soon. If you live in the area, please stay indoors and report any suspicious activity to 911.

This is a developing story.

