Dine-Out Downtown Kennewick planned for 8 weeks

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership has planned an eight-week Dine-Out Downtown Kennewick event that will start August 13.

Dine-Out Downtown Kennewick closes sections of Kennewick Ave. for foot traffic only and allows businesses to expand their outdoor seating into the street, providing more room for social distancing.

“We’re very excited it’s happening,” said Stephanie Button, Executive Director of the Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership.

Button said the multi-week downtown boardwalk will have two sections of Kennewick Ave. closed to vehicular traffic. The first section is from Benton St. to Cascade St., and the second section is from Cascade St. to Dayton St.

The first Dine-Out Downtown event was three weeks ago and featured businesses such as Picante, Sportspage, and Foodies.

The eight-week event runs from August 13 to October 8.

