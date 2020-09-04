Fairchild Cinemas postpones Friday reopening, citing confusion over COVID-19 rules

David Mann

UPDATE: Fairchild Cinemas is postponing plans to reopen Friday, saying there is “some confusion about us being allowed to reopen at this time.”

RICHLAND, Wash. — Fairchild Cinemas is reopening its Richland location on Friday, Sept. 4, following a months-long closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The theater announced on Facebook that the Queensgate location will be reopening as a restaurant and will be limited to 25% capacity.

Customers can order entrees and alcoholic beverages along with traditional movie snacks, and they can enjoy a movie while they dine.

“Guests will notice enhanced cleaning and safety precautions during your visit,” the theater wrote in a post. “We kindly ask that you follow the state mandate and wear your mask.”

Make your dining reservations at www.fairchildcinemas.com.