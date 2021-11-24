Dinosaurs added to Yakima’s annual Holiday Drive-Thru Light Fest

by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — State Fair Park is adding an unusual twist to its annual drive-thru holiday event featuring more than 30 miles of string lights, Santa, reindeer and now — dinosaurs.

“Why not? We love dinosaurs,” said Kathy Kramer, CEO & President of the Central Washington Fair Association. “We actually had them in our prop inventory and thought, how whimsical and fun and it’s gonna be unexpected.”

Kramer said they bought the dinosaurs earlier this year and didn’t get a change to incorporate them this fall into the Central Washington State Fair. She said that’s why they decided to bring them out for the 2nd Annual Holiday Drive-Thru Light Fest.

The first event was created in fall 2020 to provide a safe activity for the community to be able to get out and enjoy themselves during the pandemic. After thousands flocked to the event, organizers decided to make it an annual occurrence.

The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Nov. 27 to Dec. 4, with the gates opening at 4:30 p.m. to allow cars to start lining up. Regular admission is $10 per car or truck and $20 per limo, bus or RV.

This year, attendees can buy a limited number of fast passes, which allows them to enter through a separate gate and skip the line altogether. The HLF Fast Pass is $20 per vehicle and $40 per limo, bus or RV.

Additional information about the event can be found here.

