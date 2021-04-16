Disaster Airlift Response Team to collect donations for local food bank

Ellie Nakamoto-White

WALLA WALLA, Wash — Officials with the Walla Walla Disaster Airlift Response Team (DART) are asking for the community’s help with gathering non-perishable food donations as part of a disaster preparedness practice drill.

From April 17th to June 12th, the teams are collecting contributions so they can practice their response to a potential natural disaster at the Walla Walla Regional Airport.

“On a very small scale, we are modeling what we might be doing on a large scale in a real disaster,” Paul Marshal, South County Airport Pilot Association.

Volunteer pilots in general aviation aircraft will fly the donated items as if a real disaster were cutting off Walla Walla from supplies and services, the news release said.

If you want to participate, officials said you can either purchase or bring the non-perishable goods to Plaza Safeway.

100% of Walla Walla donations and 20% of participating county donations will support the Blue Mountain Action Council food bank.

