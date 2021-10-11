DISH customers could lose access to KAPP-KVEW TV Wednesday evening

The KAPP-KVEW carriage agreement with DISH expires at 4 p.m. Wednesday, October 13. While we wish to avoid a disruption in your DISH service, without an agreement or extension, DISH could choose to remove our programming from its lineup.

We don’t want to leave you in the dark.

Call DISH now at 1-800-333-3474 and tell them you want to keep KAPP KVEW.

If you do lose us on DISH, you can always reach us for free with an over-the-air antenna and we encourage you to do so. However, we cannot allow DISH to resell our programming without a fair agreement. We have agreements with all other cable and satellite providers in our area.

Q. What will we be missing if KAPP KVEW is not available on DISH? We produce nearly 20 hours of local news each week covering the issues important to Yakima, the Tri-Cities and our surrounding communities. In addition, we broadcast ABC’s award-winning and highly-rated news, sports and entertainment programming including NCAA College football, NCAA basketball, NHL Hockey, NBA Basketball, World News Tonight with David Muir, Dancing With The Stars and so much more.

Q. How can I stream your local news on my TV? The easiest option is to download the KAPP KVEW app for your connected TV or mobile device. There you will find all our local newscasts live and on demand. It works on Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Android TV or on your phone. And it’s all FREE to download and FREE to use.

Q. What are my other options for getting KAPP KVEW programming?

All cable and satellite providers other than DISH will continue to carry KAPP KVEW without interruption. Other providers that carry KAPP KVEW programming include:

1. Spectrum

2. DirecTV: 1-888-777-2454 or DirecTV.com

3. Services like YouTubeTV, Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV and others.

4. Possible other local and regional systems.

Q. When will this be resolved?

We are committed to continuing negotiations and in finding a fair resolution as quickly as possible. In the meantime, we will continue to provide updates for you here on our website.