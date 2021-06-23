Distracted driver uninjured after plummeting into Esquatzel canal
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — Crews were sent to the Esquatzel canal on Tuesday afternoon after a distracted driver accidentally steered into the water.
According to a Facebook post by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the driver was not paying attention and accidentally drove into the canal. The location was just east of Columbia River Rd and south of Sagemoor Rd.
Authorities confirm that the driver was able to get out of the canal safely. They were not injured in the accident.
Crews from Columbia Dive Rescue are attempting to tow the vehicle out of the Esquatzel canal on Tuesday evening.
This is a breaking news story. A follow-up or update will be issued if further details are announced.
